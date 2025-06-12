Donate Now!
“Facts & Fatherhood” on Morning Energy

Posted on June 12, 2025 • by Renna Reddick
"#WhatImReading - 'Why #fatherhood matters' by @StephenMarche @EsquireMagazine June/July 2013 p82" by hanspetermeyer.com is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0.

“A good father is one of the most unsung, unpraised, unnoticed, and yet one of the most valuable assets in our society”…Billy Graham

Father’s Day is a widely celebrated cultural holiday around the world. In the United States, Father’s Day is celebrated on the 3rd weekend of June. Although the date of celebration and traditions surrounding Father’s Day celebration vary, the mission of the celebration remains the same: to express gratitude for amazing fathers and to also reflect on the importance of fathers and father figures.

According 2025 statistics from the National Retail Federation (NRF), 76% of Americans plan to celebrate Father’s Day in June of 2025. However, despite Father’s Day’s popularity, it is still shrouded in controversy and also remains overshadowed by Mother’s Day – with some professionals citing cultural, social, and psychological factors for some of these reasons. Nonetheless, celebrating Father’s Day represents an opportunity to acknowledge fathers who have inspired us in many ways, which actually became the catalysts of how this celebration began.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time uplifting those very special fathers in our lives.  Additionally, we will also be exploring “Facts About Fatherhood” that’s connected to so many different areas of our lives.

Join me, Renna on Friday from 4am-6am for a very special musical journey about this very inspiring and intriguing topic.  And if you miss the live program, you can always listen to the weekly program for up to 7 days on the archives at https://www.wmnf.org/events/morning-energy/.

 

