On today’s Sustainable Living Program the topic was Fall Gardening. Great day for this show; it’s the first day of fall and weather perfect! Our gardening guests were David Whitwam, owner of Whitwam Organic’s, and Kitty Wallace, founder of the Coalition of Community Gardens Tampa Bay. Our guests talked about a new rule in Florida that allows front-yard gardening, creating or finding good soil, types of vegetables recommended for first time gardeners, community gardens and ants. Of course a lot of listeners were eager to continue the conversation about ants–and avocadoes always seem to be part of a gardening show conversation. Search out your local IFAS (Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences) County Extension office, download a Florida Vegetable Planting Guide and experience homegrown veggies!
https://www.facebook.com/whitwamorganics/?ref=page_internal
https://coalitionofcommunitygardens.weebly.com/