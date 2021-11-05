“Falling Back” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Daylight Saving Time always begins on the second Sunday in March and ends on the first Sunday in November in accordance to current federal law. At 2AM during Day Light Saving Time, clocks will “fall back” one hour giving people one extra hour of sleep and also more daylight during those dark autumn and winter mornings.

For years there have been disagreements about the need for Day Light Savings. Some health experts, for example, believe that DST throws off our sleep cycle, but that “falling back” after daylight saving time is easier on the body than “springing forward” in March.

Metaphorically speaking, “falling back” relates to more than just time change. For example, Synonyms for falling back include: receding,retiring, retreating, withdrawing, backing away, chilling out, relaxing, and regrouping.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time exploring the history of Daylight Savings, the negative impacts of this practice, how we can quickly adjust to time change, and also how we can began the process of regrouping and backing away in various areas of our lives.