Family of Tampa man killed by Israeli settlers in West Bank call for justice

Posted on July 14, 2025 • by Chris Young
Hesam Musallet, uncle of Sayfollah Musallet, speaking at CAIR Florida // Chris Young, WMNF News, 7/24/2025

Family and advocates are calling for justice after a Tampa resident visiting the West Bank was killed by Israeli settlers.

The victim ran an ice cream shop in New Tampa. 

Hesam Musallet was the uncle of 20-year-old Sayfollah Musallet, who went by the nickname Saif. 

“He grew up in Port Charlotte. He went to school in Port Charlotte. I mean, he just- everybody knew him. Everybody who ever met him just fell in love with him. Because he was just so loving, respectful,” Musallet said.

Sayfollah Musallet // Credit Instagram, @icescreamin_tampa

His family says he travelled to Palestine on June 4th to spend time with friends and family and find a wife.

“He was planning on expanding, finding him a wife, having a family, and you know, that was his dream,” Musallet said.

He was beaten to death by Israeli settlers. He died before reaching the hospital. 

On Monday, advocates spoke out at a press conference, calling for accountability. 

“We’re calling on President Trump, the U.S State Department, and the Department of Justice to find those who committed this crime to arrest them and to prosecute them under U.S. law for the murder of an American citizen,” Hiba Rahim, Executive Director of the Florida Chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR Florida.

She called on Trump’s administration to find and prosecute Musallet’s killers. 

“If Saif was killed by anyone else or in any other country, there would already be investigations,” Musallet said.

CAIR Florida called it part of a broader pattern of violence against Palestinian Americans by Israeli settlers and military forces. 

 

