Ocoee, FL was the scene of racist election day violence November 3, 1920. The resistance to fascism is a driving force in the 2024 election.

Voter suppression and depression from the current Republican Party spark a reminder of our progress: the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and it’s expansion in the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

A 2024 pre-election analysis of the United States.

Community Speaks for November 4, 2024