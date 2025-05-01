FDA cracks down on synthetic food dyes

There’s a crackdown on artificial food dyes across the nation.

The Food and Drug Administration announced on April 22 that it will phase out synthetic dyes in foods by the end of 2026.

The decision was fronted by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the Health and Human Services Secretary who’s been a vocal opponent of artificial food dyes.

Some of the dyes on the chopping block include Red Dye 40, Yellow Dye 5 and Blue Dye 1. These artificial colorings are used to improve the appearence of foods. They’re found in snacks, candies and even some fruits and meat products.

Individual states are also taking charge against the dyes.

West Virginia banned seven dyes and two preservatives in March. Hawaii, Louisiana, Massachusetts, and Iowa are trying to pass legislation to remove synthetic dyes from school foods.

Dr. David Berger is a pediatrician who runs Wholistic Pediatrics & Family Care in Tampa. He said he’s in support of phasing out the dyes.

“These offer zero nutritional value,” Berger said. “They’re cosmetic.”

Some studies link synthetic dyes to behavioral issues in children, like hyperactivity and inattentiveness.

Berger said these dyes have no place in children’s food. A study published in the National Library of Medicine found that approximately 43 percent of grocery store products marketed to children contain artificial food dyes.

“They are attractive to the eye,” Berger said. “They draw their attention. Kids are used to them”

No federal legislation has been signed banning synthetic dyes. According to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the HHS and FDA is working with the food industry to phase out artificial coloring.