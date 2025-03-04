Federal agency extends deadline to apply for hurricane-related loans

Listen:
Floridians affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton now have more time to apply for disaster assistance.
The U.S. Small Business Administration extended the deadline for a loan to aid those affected by the disasters.
The new deadline to apply for an SBA loan is April 27th.
Residents of most counties in Florida are eligible to apply, including all in the Tampa Bay area.
Businesses and non-profits can apply for up to 2 million dollars to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate and business assets caused by disasters.
Homeowners can apply for up to five hundred thousand, and renters up to one hundred thousand to replace or repair personal property.
Christian Lewis is with the Small Business Administration.
“As an individual you can say ‘Hey, water came in, wind came in, my TV was destroyed and my clothes are destroyed. Even my car was destroyed,’ we cover all those type of things,” Lewis said.
And Lewis said the loan isn’t just for businesses.
“We opened up our program to be able to help a homeowner, a renter, a non-profit, as well as a business,” Lewis said.
You can apply online or visit a resource center to apply in person.
To apply online, visit SBA.gov/disaster.
Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster
assistance.
For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.
To make an appointment at a center below, click here.
Business Recovery Center (BRC)
Charlotte County
Port Charlotte Town Center Mall
1441 Tamiami Trail
Port Charlotte, FL 33948
Hours: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Closed: Sunday
Business Resource and Assessment Center (BRAC)
Hillsborough County
Entrepreneur Collaborative Center
2101 E Palm Ave
Tampa, FL 33605
Hours: Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Closed: Saturday and Sunday
Business Recovery Center (BRC)
Manatee County
Rocky Bluff Branch Library
6750 US-301
Ellenton, FL 34222
Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed: Sunday
Business Recovery Center (BRC)
Manatee County
Tingley Memorial Library
111 2nd St N.
Bradenton, FL 34217
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed: Saturday and Sunday
Business Recovery Center (BRC)
Pinellas County
Epicenter at St. Petersburg College
13805 58th St N
Clearwater, FL 33760
Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Closed: Saturday and Sunday
Business Recovery Center (BRC)
Volusia County
UCF Business Incubator Volusia County
601 Innovation Way
Daytona Beach, FL 32771
Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Closed: Saturday and Sunday
