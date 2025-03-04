Federal agency extends deadline to apply for hurricane-related loans

A message on boards put up over windows in Tampa ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected landfall in the middle of this week on October 8, 2024 in Florida. Hurricane Milton exploded in strength October 7 to become a potentially catastrophic Category 5 storm bound for Florida, threatening the US state with a second ferocious hurricane in as many weeks. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Floridians affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton now have more time to apply for disaster assistance.

The U.S. Small Business Administration extended the deadline for a loan to aid those affected by the disasters.

The new deadline to apply for an SBA loan is April 27th.

Residents of most counties in Florida are eligible to apply, including all in the Tampa Bay area.

Businesses and non-profits can apply for up to 2 million dollars to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate and business assets caused by disasters.

Homeowners can apply for up to five hundred thousand, and renters up to one hundred thousand to replace or repair personal property.

Christian Lewis is with the Small Business Administration.

“As an individual you can say ‘Hey, water came in, wind came in, my TV was destroyed and my clothes are destroyed. Even my car was destroyed,’ we cover all those type of things,” Lewis said.

And Lewis said the loan isn’t just for businesses.

“We opened up our program to be able to help a homeowner, a renter, a non-profit, as well as a business,” Lewis said.

You can apply online or visit a resource center to apply in person.

To apply online, visit SBA.gov/disaster.

Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email [email protected] for more information on SBA disaster

assistance.

For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.

To make an appointment at a center below, click here.

Business Recovery Center (BRC)

Charlotte County

Port Charlotte Town Center Mall

1441 Tamiami Trail

Port Charlotte, FL 33948

Hours: Monday – Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Business Resource and Assessment Center (BRAC)

Hillsborough County

Entrepreneur Collaborative Center

2101 E Palm Ave

Tampa, FL 33605

Hours: Monday – Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Closed: Saturday and Sunday

Business Recovery Center (BRC)

Manatee County

Rocky Bluff Branch Library

6750 US-301

Ellenton, FL 34222

Hours: Monday – Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed: Sunday

Business Recovery Center (BRC)

Manatee County

Tingley Memorial Library

111 2nd St N.

Bradenton, FL 34217

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed: Saturday and Sunday

Business Recovery Center (BRC)

Pinellas County

Epicenter at St. Petersburg College

13805 58th St N

Clearwater, FL 33760

Hours: Monday – Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Closed: Saturday and Sunday

Business Recovery Center (BRC)

Volusia County

UCF Business Incubator Volusia County

601 Innovation Way

Daytona Beach, FL 32771

Hours: Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Closed: Saturday and Sunday