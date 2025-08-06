Advocacy groups file a federal lawsuit against a Florida immigration detention center

ACLU of Florida logo

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has had an increasingly distressing presence in the country with its ongoing, often violent, detainment of undocumented people.

The detention facilities that the investigative agency uses to hold these people have received countless accusations of abuse, ranging from sexual harassment to medical neglect.

Who’s Involved

Last month, the ACLU of Florida, RFK Human Rights, and Gibson Dunn filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of a 33-year-old woman who faced abuse during her time at the Baker County Detention Center in Macclenny, Florida.

The plaintiff, Ana Doe, was allegedly subjected to what many other detainees have reported experiencing during their time there.

Ana Doe’s Story

Unsanitary conditions, denial of medical care, inadequate clothing and meals, and harassment by the officers are just some of the things she encountered.

Amy Godshall, a legal fellow and immigrants’ rights attorney at the ACLU of Florida, says one of the first errors Baker made was not providing Ana, a native Spanish speaker, with translation or interpretive services.

“Before she entered Baker, she was trafficked and abused, and so she entered Baker with PTSD, depression, and anxiety. When Baker did her initial intake at the facility, they didn’t conduct that in Spanish. They conducted it in English, which she does not speak enough to explain in conversation,” said Godshall.

“And so they should have known of her pre-existing conditions, and because of those pre-existing conditions, she should not have been taken to solitary.”

While in solitary confinement, Ana experienced severe depression that led to a refusal to eat and self-harm, still Baker withheld proper healthcare, including mental healthcare, which she had been receiving before being taken to the facility.

What Will Happen Next

The claims brought against Baker were based on violations of the 4th amendment as well as 1983 claims, which allow individuals to sue state and local government officials for violating their constitutional rights.

Godshall says that they will continue to litigate the case and that an amended complaint was filed towards the end of last month.

“This is very indicative of a larger problem in ICE detention. This is not something that only happened to her; this is happening to a lot of people. And most people aren’t able to speak up about what happens to them in ICE detention,” said Godshall.

“Most people are deported too quickly, or are unable to contact an attorney to get their story out, and if you don’t have an attorney, it’s really hard to get your story out. A lot of people are just not able to speak out about the harsh reality of ICE detention. So, I commend her for her courage in speaking out about what happened to her.”