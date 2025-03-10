Donate Now!
Feds send civil rights letters to USF, University of Tampa

Posted on March 10, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
University of Tampa
University of Tampa's Plant Hall. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Jan. 2008).

The U.S. Department of Education said Monday it had sent letters to 60 colleges and universities across the country, including the University of South Florida and the University of Tampa, about a need to protect Jewish students on campus.

The federal agency said in a news release that it warned the schools “of potential enforcement actions if they do not fulfill their obligations under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act to protect Jewish students on campus, including uninterrupted access to campus facilities and educational opportunities.”

Title VI of the Civil Rights Act bars schools that receive federal money from discriminating on the basis of race, color and national origin.

The news release said the 60 schools are under investigation for “Title VI violations relating to anti-Semitic harassment and discrimination.”

