“Fighting Well” on Morning Energy

American tennis player Venus Williams along with her sister Serena Williams, redefined the world of women tennis through their strength, superb athleticism, and strong will to fight.

Venus Williams has been ranked no.1 by the Women’s Tennis Association on three occasion with the first ranking being on February 25, 2002. Williams became the second African America to achieve such ranking (the first being Althea Gibson). However, of the many things that Venus Williams will be remembered for is loosing to 15 year old tennis sensation Cori “CoCo” Gauff during the first round of the Wimbledon Tournament on July 1, 2019.

After defeating Williams, Gauff told BBC reporters that when Williams shook her hands, she told Gauff “congratulations and keep going”. Following Williams’ loss against Gauff she also posted a YouTube video titled, “Not the Triumph But the Fight“. On the video Venus shares with listening that a part of loosing is “letting go and rising up”. Williams also shared one of her favorite motivational quotes …”the essential thing in life is not conquering but fighting well” by Pierre de Coubertin.

On Morning Energy, we are going to spend time sharing powerful stories of how many people have “fight well“, despite challenges and adversities in their lives.”

