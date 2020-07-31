“Finding Inner Peace” on Morning Energy

Share this:

Someone once said, ” You find peace not by rearranging the circumstances of your life, but by realizing who you are at the deepest level”.

A part of being human means that there is always the potential for challenges, conflicts, and disappointments. However, surviving these situations and finding peace has a lot to do with nurturing our emotional, spiritual, and physical well-being. Regardless of if the world is contending with pandemics, natural disasters, wars or seemingly ongoing personal challenges, finding peace is still possible.

On Morning Energy we are going to spend time learning about how we can thrive by finding our inner peace.

Join me, Renna Reddick Friday from 4 to 6 a.m. for a special musical journey about this topic!

I am definitely looking forward to spending time with you on the airwaves and sharing your energy!!!