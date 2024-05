Ms. Odom, owner of Sula Too publishing company, is located, in the Ersula’s History Shop, at 1421 Tampa Park Plaza Street, Tampa Street, Florida 33605, contact number 813.200.8878. Please, call first due to demands outside of the business location.

Ms. Odom conducts history tours: readings, and sales of artifacts, books, and print-rich materials from the past.

Please, stop by.