Fire damages Dunedin’s water plant – residents should conserve water

Dunedin residents are asked to conserve water after a fire damaged the city’s water plant.

A press release Thursday from the City of Dunedin says there was an early morning electrical fire at the Dunedin Water Plant on CR 1.

Dunedin’s Director of Public Works, Paul Stanek, says that despite the fire, “there is a safe and adequate water supply from water stored in the City’s potable storage tanks, but the City strongly encourages residents to conserve water (no watering of lawns) until the City can assess the situation.”

Four cities sent fire and emergency responders: Dunedin, Clearwater, Palm Harbor and Safety Harbor. The fire was contained inside the water plant.

According to Dunedin Fire & Rescue Chief Jeff Parks, it was an electrical fire. There were “no injuries, no suspected arson and no hazardous material risk to the environment.”

‘Director of Public Works Paul Stanek says the system is partially operational and able to produce adequate supplies of safe, quality drinking water. The City is working with adjacent municipalities for an emergency supply, if necessary.

‘Stanek said long-term the City is assessing the restoration efforts necessary to reconstruct the damaged portions of the reverse osmosis water plant.

‘”We want to assure our residents and businesses they will have a safe and adequate water supply,” said Stanek. “But we strongly encourage people to continue to conserve water (refrain from watering lawns but this does not affect reclaimed water irrigation systems).”

‘The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officials say there is no evidence of arson or cyber-attack.’