Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

We have a flash flood risk and there’s a chance for tropical storm formation

Posted on July 14, 2025 • by FPREN for WMNF
Share
FPREN tropical weather

FPREN | By Irene Sans

The National Hurricane Center has labeled an area over northern Florida, which extends through the northwestern Gulf, with a 20% chance of tropical development through the next seven days.

In the short term, there’s no chance for development; in fact, there’s no system there as of Saturday evening. As the week progresses, we’re going to be monitoring a weak low-pressure system that will develop over the southeastern United States. This disturbance should move off the coast of the Carolinas between Monday and Tuesday. As the Bermuda High strengthens and moves west, this low-pressure system will be pushed west, likely over Florida.

Once over the Gulf, the low-pressure system should begin to acquire a cluster of thunderstorms and perhaps a counterclockwise rotation. If a tropical storm forms, it will likely develop slowly, and we will continue to provide updates throughout the workweek. Please stay tuned for the release of our forecasts throughout the week.

Before this system develops, if it does, there will be plenty of moisture available in the atmosphere, which, combined with the heat, will allow for heavy rainfall to fall and impact much of the state, especially the southern half of Florida. Sunday will be a transitional day with thunderstorms developing in the afternoon, and a 1 out of 4 risk for flash flood, especially along the East Coast between Miami and Jacksonville. Monday seems to be the most active day, especially for South Florida, but keep in mind that the flash flood risk goes up one level (level 2 of 4) and takes over Central and South Florida. Models continue to show that Tuesday will be a soggy and stormy day, mainly across South Florida, with Palm Beach, Broward, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Lee, Hendry, and Collier counties still under a slight risk of flash floods.

Rainfall will range between 2 and 4 inches across South Florida and 1 to 3 inches in Central Florida. But there could be isolated amounts above 6 inches through Tuesday morning.

The area that will likely receive the highest rainfall through the middle of next week also has a worsening drought. Southeast Florida worsened its drought from moderate to severe, and Southwest Florida went from abnormal drought to moderate. When heavy rains fall over drought-stricken areas, flooding is more likely to happen as the ground is so compacted that it doesn´t allow for proper drainage. This makes the situation more worrisome.

Make sure to keep your weather alerts on in your phone and mobile devices. Stay informed and avoid flood-prone areas or areas with flooded waters. Water could be deeper than expected.

Deep moisture will be available through a deep layer of the atmosphere through the first half of the week, crossing Florida.
Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

No Kings Donald Trump
A national day of action, “Good Trouble Lives On,” is Thursday

Good Trouble Lives on is a national day of action...

Family of Tampa man killed by Israeli settlers in West Bank call for justice

Listen: Family and advocates are calling for justice after a...

UCF
The Florida Board of Governors approves a new accreditor for Florida universities

The State Board of Governors approved the proposal for a...

The Scoop: Mon. July 14, 2025, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

WMNF headlines include killing of Sayfollah Musallet, lawmakers visit Alligator...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Making Connections
Player position: