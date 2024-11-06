Donate Now!
Florida’s abortion rights amendment was opposed in rural and Panhandle counties but supported in Hillsborough and Pinellas

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
abortion rights Supreme Court
"Keep your laws off our bodies" sign at the “Bans Off Our Bodies” rally along the downtown waterfront of St. Petersburg, Florida. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (24 June 2022).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

While it had widespread support in urban areas, a ballot proposal that would have enshrined abortion rights in the state Constitution ran into opposition Tuesday in rural and Northwest Florida counties, according to data posted on the state Division of Elections website.

The proposal, known as Amendment 4, failed to pass when it did not receive support from the required 60 percent of voters.

While large numbers of voters supported the measure in areas such as Broward, Duval, Hillsborough, Miami-Dade, Orange, Palm Beach and Pinellas counties, majorities opposed it in 40 counties.

As an example, in Northwest Florida, majorities opposed the measure in Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Franklin, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Liberty, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Wakulla, Walton and Washington counties.

As another example, in south-central Florida, majorities opposed the proposal in DeSoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands and Okeechobee counties.

Statewide, the proposal received support from 57.1 percent of voters.

