Florida after Debby: Here’s the forecast for the rest of the week

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

Debby will continue to affect parts of northeastern Florida and the Florida peninsula, at times, during the next 24 to 36 hours. For northeast Florida expect rounds of thunderstorms which could sometimes be strong pushing through the area as we have the strongest rain bands associated with Debbie pass in over the area. Across the peninsula, there will be weaker rain pushing through the state with some embedded pockets of dry air on Wednesday.

We are on the drier side of the storm. This means that Wednesday will not be a complete washout but since Debbie will still be close enough there will still be some rain bands effect in Florida. We do not expect significant weather due to these rain bands but still breezy conditions at times.

Thursday will be a somewhat drier day, but still some local effects and some of Debby´s weaker rain bands pushing through. Debby will be moving back on shore over South Carolina and drier air will be pulled in from the north-northwest, this will also make it feel a tad less humid across much of Florida. But this will not last too long. Expect the winds to shift on Friday and arrive from the southwest, increasing the humidity and warmth once again.

On Friday and Saturday, there will be some storms, this time associated with local effects that will return to Florida. Most of the shower and storm activity will be focused across the interior and move to the east-central and northeastern coasts by the afternoon. Highs will return to the 90s but feeling in the triple digits in the afternoon.