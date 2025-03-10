Donate Now!
Florida and Juul reach a $79 million settlement

Posted on March 10, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Juul e-cigarette vaping
Juul vape e-cig by Josie_Desmarais via iStock for WMNF News.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Florida has reached a $79 million settlement with Juul Labs after a lawsuit alleging that the electronic cigarette company marketed its products to children, Attorney General James Uthmeier announced Monday. Uthmeier’s predecessor, now-U.S. Sen. Ashley Moody, filed the lawsuit in 2023 in Hillsborough County circuit court. The settlement said the money will be paid over seven years, with $30 million going to what Uthmeier dubbed the “Vape Free Florida Fund” to help in the enforcement of nicotine and vaping laws. The settlement also includes a series of other measures, such as preventing Juul from using billboards to advertise in the state and preventing it from using models under age 35 in its advertising. The settlement said Juul “denies any wrongdoing and the allegations” in the lawsuit and that no part of the settlement “shall constitute evidence of any liability, fault or wrongdoing.”

