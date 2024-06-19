Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida appeals a judge’s ruling blocking the state’s restrictions on medical treatment for transgender individuals

Posted on by Staff
Share
LGBTQ via WMNF iStock subscription
Transgender flag.

By Jim Saunders ©2024 The News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE — Florida has appealed a federal judge’s ruling that blocked state restrictions on treatment for people with gender dysphoria and wants the ruling put on hold while the appeal plays out.

Lawyers for the state filed a notice Tuesday that is a first step in asking the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the June 11 ruling by U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle. The state also filed a motion in district court seeking a stay of Hinkle’s ruling during the appeal.

Hinkle ruled that a 2023 state law and regulations barring the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy to treat children for gender dysphoria and making it harder for transgender adults to access care are unconstitutionally discriminatory and were motivated by “animus” toward trans people. Hinkle prohibited state health officials from enforcing the law.

The notice of appeal, as is common, does not detail arguments the state will make at the Atlanta-based appeals court. But the motion for a stay raised a series of arguments, including that putting the ruling on hold would prevent “irreparable harm” to the state and be in the “public interest.”

“That’s especially so because the underlying issues concern a health-related matter: the appropriate regulation of treatments for gender dysphoria, namely the availability and use of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones,” the motion said. “The state should choose the appropriate line between no restrictions on certain treatments and an outright ban on the treatments.”

Hinkle last year also issued a preliminary injunction in the class-action lawsuit filed by the parents of two trans children and a transgender man. The state appealed the preliminary injunction, with the appeal pending. Hinkle’s June 11 ruling said the preliminary injunction would “expire” with the entry of the new judgment.

In the 101-page ruling, Hinkle wrote that “gender identity is real” and likened opposition to transgender people to racism and misogyny.

“The state of Florida can regulate as needed but cannot flatly deny transgender individuals safe and effective medical treatment — treatment with medications routinely provided to others with the state’s full approval so long as the purpose is not to support the patient’s transgender identity,” he wrote.

Florida and other Republican-controlled states have approved numerous laws and regulations in recent years focused on transgender people. One of the highest-profile issues has been restricting the use of puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors with gender dysphoria.

The federal government defines gender dysphoria clinically as “significant distress that a person may feel when sex or gender assigned at birth is not the same as their identity.”

In addition to banning puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors with gender dysphoria, the 2023 Florida law also affected transgender adults. It allowed only physicians — not nurse practitioners — to approve hormone therapy and barred the use of telehealth for new prescriptions. Opponents argued that the restrictions severely reduced access to hormone therapy for adults.

Hinkle wrote that the “overwhelming weight of medical authority supports treatment of transgender patients with” hormone agonists and cross-sex hormones when appropriate. He also said state-mandated consent forms that include numerous warnings about treatments ignore “extensive clinical experience showing excellent results.”

“The challenged statute and rules ignore the benefits that many patients realize from these treatments and the substantial risk posed by foregoing the treatments — the risk from failing to pursue what is, for many, the most effective available treatment of gender dysphoria,” Hinkle wrote.

But the DeSantis administration has long disputed arguments about the effectiveness of the treatments, a position echoed in Tuesday’s motion for a stay.

“The state maintains that low-quality evidence supports the efficacy of puberty blockers and cross-sex hormones to treat gender dysphoria,” the motion said. “This court has said that the clinical experience shared by plaintiffs’ experts shows that the treatments are efficacious when administered through experienced practitioners. But, even then, there’s no guarantee that these experienced practitioners will serve as the gatekeepers for such treatment. The testimony of de-transitioners … who testified before this court, makes that clear. The record further shows that hypnotists and interns with a few hours of training are making diagnoses.”

The motion also cited a ruling by a panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that rejected a preliminary injunction issued by a district judge against an Alabama ban on puberty blockers and hormone therapy for minors with gender dysphoria. The motion also pointed to debate about such issues at appellate courts in other parts of the country.

“At the very least, all must agree that the legal issues aren’t clearcut,” the motion said.

Tags
, , , ,

You may also like

Tampa takes part in World’s Largest Swim Lesson

Listen: In the past decade, there have been over 200...

Art teacher in a school classroom with students
Tampa Bay area teachers ask: How many more teachers will leave Florida like we are?

Florida is actively signaling to educators, “don’t come here, we...

Woman dressed in red speaking behind podium in front of a group of people and murals of people.
Tampa leaders seek community’s help in curbing gun violence

On Monday, a New Tampa man was gunned down and...

Backroom Briefing: Florida Democrats get an early start for the 2026 elections

Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried said this week she’s...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
Last night's Juneteenth Celebration was awesome! 🎉 Check out some highlights of the event! 📸 Hope to see you at the next one! 🌟 #JuneteenthCelebration #wmnf 🌈 Retro Throwback to St Pete Pride 2012! 🎉 Don’t miss the 2024 St Pete Pride Festival this Saturday, June 22nd. Let’s make this Pride Month unforgettable! #PrideMonth #StPetePride #wmnf 🎙️✨ On June 14th, we hosted 13 students and 2 chaperones from Camp Fire Sunshine for a music project and station tour! Their enthusiasm and creativity highlighted the importance of youth in advancing our community radio mission. Thank you, Camp Fire Sunshine! 🎶📻❤️ #WMNF #YouthPower TODAY AT 2PM ON @live_music_showcase ! The Awesome Discord Theory! 🎉🎵🔥 @discordtheory combines elements of pop-punk, post-hardcore, and other alternative genres, while lyrically provoking thought, love, and hope. Catch this band live here on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! #wmnf #communityradio #Music Juneteenth is coming up soon! 🎉 Who remembers the fantastic Poetry and Hip Hop Slam we had at the WMNF Studios to celebrate? It's hard to believe it's already been 5 years! What a great time that was! Let's get ready to create even more fantastic memories this year! 🌟 #throwbackthursday #memories #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Morning Energy
Player position: