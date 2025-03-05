Donate Now!
Florida Surgeon General addresses first measles case of 2025

Posted on March 5, 2025 • by Chris Young
Joseph Ladapo
Florida Surgeon Gen. Dr. Joseph A. Ladapo before a bill signing by Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, in Brandon, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

On Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis joined Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo at a Tampa press conference. 

Ladapo addressed the state’s first reported measles case at a South Florida high school.

Taking a question from a reporter, Ladapo said that measles case is the only one he knows of, but there may be more. 

“We’ve already had communications with the school the young girl attends, and we’ve provided information about options that parents have – one of those that’s very important is communicating that their preferences and choices for their healthy kids are going to be respected,” Ladapo said.

He cited vaccines as one option, but echoed US Secretary of Health Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s recommendation of using Vitamin A to fight measles.

This comes as vaccine skepticism is on the rise. 

Ladapo faced criticism in 2024 for telling parents at a South Florida school they have a choice whether they send their unvaccinated children to school following an outbreak. 

Governor Ron DeSantis is looking to place limits on the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida and beyond. 

At the same press conference, DeSantis said he wants to ban mRNA COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state.

“I don’t know what the future holds, but I know that people should be able to control their own destiny with these mRNA shots,” Ron DeSantis said.

DeSantis claimed he had talked to firefighters that said they would ‘lose their job’ if they didnt take the vaccine. 

He also called for RFK Jr to remove the vaccine from the childhood immunization schedule from the CDC. 

He was joined by Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis.

“The CDC loses further credibility when their recommendations are not justified by all of the available evidence that we’re seeing,” Casey DeSantis said.

Ron DeSantis has discussed the possibility of his wife Casey running for governor.

 

