Florida bill targets many public sector unions like teachers’ unions

A bill has passed the Florida Senate and is moving through the state House that critics say will crack down on Florida’s public sector unions like teachers’ unions.

It would ban automated deduction of union dues from paychecks of union members. It would require that 60% of eligible employees sign up in order to unionize (up from 50%) and it would add financial auditing requirements.

But it’s only targeted at some public sector unions. Firefighter and police unions are exempt. That’s one of the reasons some people think this bill is a politically-motivated union-busting measure.

House Bill 1445

In the House it’s called HB 1445.

It will be considered Tuesday afternoon in the Florida House State Affairs Committee.

Its Senate companion is called SB 256 – it passed the Senate late last month 23-17 mostly along party lines.

On Tuesday Cafe we heard some of the debate from before the vote, including from some Democratic critics and a Republican (Joe Gruters from Sarasota County) who voted against it. In addition to the sponsor, Republican Blaise Ingoglia, who represents Citrus, Hernando, Sumter and parts of Pasco County.

We spoke with a journalist who has been covering this bill: McKenna Schueler, a reporter for Orlando Weekly and a former anchor and reporter for WMNF.

Florida Rep. Webster Barnaby goes on an anti-trans rant

Republican Representative Webster Barnaby from Deltona in Central Florida has apologized for a rant he went on Monday. It was in a House committee hearing on a bill that would forbid transgender individuals from using the bathroom that corresponds to their gender identity. We heard part of his speech on Tuesday Cafe.

