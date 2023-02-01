Florida bill to allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses will get a quick hearing

Share this:

The Florida House next week will move quickly on a bill that would allow people to carry concealed weapons without licenses.

The House Constitutional Rights, Rule of Law & Government Operations Subcommittee will take up the bill (HB 543) during a Feb. 7 meeting, according to an agenda posted online Tuesday.

House Speaker Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, held a news conference Monday to announce the proposal, which would do away with the requirement to obtain state concealed-weapons licenses to carry guns.

Supporters call the proposal “constitutional carry.” The bill, sponsored by Rep. Chuck Brannan, R-Macclenny, and Rep. Bobby Payne, R-Palatka, is filed for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 7.

If it clears the panel next week, it would need approval from the Judiciary Committee before it could go to the full House after the session starts.

via News Service of Florida