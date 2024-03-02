Florida budget is expected ‘in time’

By Seán Kinane / WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

With a week left in the legislative session, Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, expressed confidence Friday about finishing a budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Passidomo said Senate Appropriations Chair Doug Broxson, R-Gulf Breeze, and House Appropriations Chair Tom Leek, R-Ormond Beach, “are making great progress” in negotiating differences.

“I feel pretty confident that we’ll be able to get a budget out in time, early (next) week, so we can close on time on Friday (March 8),” Passidomo said.

The budget needs to be finished on Tuesday for the legislative session to end as scheduled.

That is because of a required 72-hour “cooling off” period before lawmakers can vote on the spending plan.

The budget, which will take effect July 1, is expected to top $115 billion. The budget for the current fiscal year totaled $119.1 billion.