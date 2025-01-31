Florida can expect a warm February

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson

After days upon days of record-breaking cold temperatures and historic snowfall, Florida weather is (finally) back to normal.

Central Florida and South Florida will have warm weather in the high-70s and low-80s throughout the week.

The Panhandle’s temperatures will continue to increase into the high 60s throughout the week, hitting as high as mid 70s on Friday

Tallahassee and Jacksonville areas will see temperatures in the 70s throughout the week, with Jacksonville seeing highs in the low-80s.

On Jan. 16, the Climate Prediction Center released its outlook for February across the U.S. The agency’s goal is to predict the temperature and precipitation trend for each month and season. For Florida, the current prediction is one that many Floridians will be very happy with after the unusually cold January state-wide.

The extended forecast shows a trend of above-normal temperatures. In February, the average high temperature for most of the state is generally in the 70s. And morning lows range between the 50s for average morning lows to lower 60s for south Florida. In addition to our temperatures, Florida looks to have a drier trend for February as well.

Florida should continue a dry trend for February, but it is trending to be even drier than January. The reason for this prediction is due to La Niña conditions that are currently present and predicted to persist through April 2025. La Niña would mean a warmer and drier winter for Florida. La Niña pushes storms into the Pacific Northwest on a more northerly and inland track, holding the jet stream at higher latitudes longer where it traps cold air to its north. This typically means dry weather, warmer conditions and drought for the southern U.S. and cooler temperatures for the Upper Midwest and Pacific Northwest.

If we had remained in ENSO or a weak El Niño, then we would have a wetter-than-normal winter. The current forecast calls for a transition back to ENSO in time for hurricane season. The wind shear associated with El Niño, would help limit tropical development. But this isn’t the only factor that contributes or hinders storm development.

For now, the forecast looks more like a typical winter. While we expect to see some more cold snaps in February, we don’t expect them to be as frequent or as powerful. With the long-range forecast predicting extended dry periods, there is a higher threat of drought and wildfires, and temperatures that are 1 to 3 degrees above normal. Rainfall is typically 10% to 30% below normal during La Niña winters.