Florida citrus growers see a slight improvement

Posted on April 10, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Citrus
Citrus. By Ian DeBarry/WMNF

Florida’s citrus industry saw a slight improvement as the U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday released an updated production forecast for the soon-to-be-completed growing season. The forecast kept estimates of oranges the same as in a March projection. Growers are expected to fill 11.6 million 90-pound boxes of oranges. But the forecast for grapefruit production increased from 1.2 million boxes in March to 1.3 million in Thursday’s numbers. Also, estimates of tangerines and mandarins increased from 350,000 boxes in March to 400,000 boxes. The projection for lemons remained at 600,000 boxes. While the new forecast showed a small uptick, the 2024-2025 season will have historically low production as growers continue to battle deadly citrus greening disease and damage from hurricanes. Florida Citrus Mutual CEO Matt Joyner said in a news release that the new forecast demonstrates the “resilience” of Florida citrus growers. With budget negotiations about to begin in the state Legislature, Senate President Ben Albritton, a citrus grower from Wauchula, has proposed providing about $200 million in assistance to the industry, including $125 million to replace trees that have been lost in recent years to storms and citrus greening.

Tags
,

