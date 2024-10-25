Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida is in the clear for at least a week, but hurricane season is not over

Posted on by FPREN for WMNF
Share
FPREN November hurricane formation zones

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Irene Sans

As we get ready to enter the last month of hurricane season, we start to look closer to land, where storms are more likely to develop. When storms develop in these areas, they tend to turn east, but there are still a few instances when the shift doesn’t happen soon enough to avoid land.

The most favorable areas where storms usually develop are across the western Caribbean, in the western Atlantic by Florida and the Carolinas, and across the open Atlantic, north of the Caribbean.
As it happens during the season’s beginning, frontal boundaries often leave energy behind, leaving enough oomph for a quick storm to spin up. Of course, there have to be other key features at play, such as enough warm water and low wind shear. Currently, we have warm waters, and the wind shear fluctuates. The number of storms, on average during the last 100 years, that tend to form in November tends to be much lower as we are coming down from the peak and ending the season.

Notable hurricanes and tropical storms have developed in November. Most recently, Hurricane Nicole in 2022 left miles of erosion along the east coast of Florida. During the hyperactive 2020 hurricane season, Hurricane Eta made landfall in Central America as a Category 4 hurricane, causing torrential rains and landslides. Hurricane Gordon hit the Caribbean Islands and the Southeastern United States in November 1994, causing 1,147 deaths, including 1,122 in Haiti.

Are we monitoring anything at the moment?

The National Hurricane Center has no areas of concern at the moment, and no areas of concern could develop within the next seven days.

You might see some brief chatter about weather models showing development around the western Caribbean, but remember that this is just one model and only one run showing this formation. This model has no consistency, and the European model shows no development. To post a picture of one model’s run would be speculation and show no validity as there is no context or validity. We will continue to monitor all the features and bring you updates if something catches our attention. If it doesn’t catch our attention, you can rest assured that there is nothing to worry about.

Tags
,

You may also like

A Chat With Florida Minority Leader, Democrat Fentrice Driskell

FL House Democratic Leader Representative Fentrice Driskell joined us on...

Mosaic phosphate fertilizer
Activists call for accountability from Mosaic after polluted water spill during Milton

Listen: The Mosaic Company says polluted water flowed into Tampa...

Organization wants to see more ‘common sense’ climate laws

Thursday, Oct. 24, is the International Day of Climate Action....

Donald Trump
Florida sues the feds over a probe of the alleged Donald Trump assassination attempt

Florida alleges that the U.S. Department of Justice is improperly...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎃👻 Throwing it back to the WMNF Halloween Ball 2023! 👻🎃 with one of our favorite spooky snaps from last year’s costume contest! 🕸️🖤 We host this sinister bash every year, so if you missed the last two, be on the lookout for sneak peeks of next season's brand-new theme! 👀✨ Get ready for more thrills and chills — we’ll see you at the next one! 💀🖤#ThrowbackThursday #WMNFHalloweenBall #SpookySeason #HalloweenVibes 🎃This year's Halloween Ball was a spook-tacular success! 👻 A huge shoutout to the incredibly talented artists who brought the spooky vibes to life at New World Tampa! 🖤 We host this hauntingly fun event every year, complete with fresh themes and thrilling performances. If you missed out this time, don’t fret—there’s always next year! Mark your calendars, and we’ll see you at the next Halloween Ball! 🕸️✨ #wmnf #HalloweenBall2024 #NewWorldTampa #TampaEvents 📸 Credit: John Mazz This Friday on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Tune in at 2pm for @thewanderinghours! This group plays a blend traditional folk music with modern vibes, creating an adventurous sound that feels both new and familiar. 🎶✨ Winning Best of the Bay two times this is a group that you don't want to miss! Watch live on Facebook, or listen on 88.5 FM on your radio dial or the WMNF app! 🎻 #FolkMusic #AltCountry #ModernFolk #Bluegrass #wmnf #TheWanderingHours Tomorrow after 11am on Talking Animals Radio Show Duncan Strauss will talk with Nancy Murrah about her Org Raptor Center of Tampa Bay and their upcoming Wildlife Festival Featuring local animal friendly businesses, Wildlife habitats, Wildlife education, and a puppet show! Follow them for wildlife rehab adventures, and education on how you can help save the planet! You don't want to miss it! CLICK LISTEN IN LINKTREE! #WowFest24 #wmnf #TalkingAnimalsRadioShow #WildlifeAdvocate #WildlifeEducation 🎶 It’s time for another WMNF's Live Music Showcase REPLAY! 🎶 with featured artist TopHouse! 🙌✨ Tune in today at 2 PM! Click Listen in linktree (in bio), through the WMNF app, or 88.5 on your radio dial! 📻🎧 You don't want to miss it! ⬇️📽️ #communityradio #wmnf #Music
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
Democracy Now!
Player position: