Florida Congressional Delegation holds hearing on hurricane recovery

TOPSHOT - A drone image of a Sheriff's Department vehicle moving through flooded streets in Tampa due to Hurricane Milton on October 10, 2024 in Florida. Hurricane Milton tore a coast-to-coast path of destruction across the US state of Florida, whipping up a spate of deadly tornadoes that left at least four people dead, but avoiding the catastrophic devastation officials had feared. (Photo by Bryan R. SMITH / AFP) (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

Listen:

Florida’s Congressional Delegation held a bipartisan hearing on Wednesday about hurricane recovery efforts and improving infrastructure to prepare for future storms.

With three back-to-back hurricanes last year and talks about reshaping FEMA and other federal agencies, the Delegation discussed ways the state and federal government can help Floridians during hurricane season.

Ken Graham, the director of the National Weather Service, was on the panel. He said his primary concern is the coordination between the state and federal government in helping people prepare.

“As a delegation, weather service, all of us have to team up together to keep telling people it’s just a matter of time,” he said. “It can happen back-to-back at the same place.”

Meanwhile, Florida Chief Resilience Officer Dr. Wesley Brooks said the state and its Division of Emergency Management are built to withstand hurricane impacts.

“You know, we’ll continue to do that regardless of what the future looks like with our partners.”

During the hearing, the panel also discussed how they could better support small businesses in Florida as they recover from hurricanes.

Mark Wilson, the president and CEO of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, said Florida has the largest emergency loan program for small businesses in the country.

But owners often have to wait for weeks or months to hear back from federal agencies about loan requests.

“In a nonpartisan conversation, we need to say keeping small businesses in business is a priority,” Wilson said.

Wilson said government officials need to educate small business owners on federal loan and grant options before storms occur.

He also said they need to make quicker decisions to help keep businesses open after hurricanes hit.

The members of Congress also said more Floridians need the opportunity for affordable flood insurance.