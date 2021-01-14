Florida Conservation Voters push for electric school buses

Share this:

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection announced in November that some school districts in Florida were eligible for grants to help replace diesel school buses with electric buses.

The eligible districts are from the most polluted and populous regions of the state, including Hillsborough and Pinellas Counties. Zac Cosner, with Florida Conservation Voters, says the money comes from a settlement with Volkswagen after the automaker cheated on emissions tests. He is LCV’s climate and clean energy advocate.

Also with Florida Conservation Voters, Maria Revelles says the communities that are affected the most by pollution are the ones that could get help. She is the group’s Chispa Florida program director.

