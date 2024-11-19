Donate Now!
Florida Democrats select Fentrice Driskell and Jason Pizzo as leaders

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Fentrice Driskell
House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell speaks in Tampa // Chris Young 4/23/24

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Sen. Jason Pizzo, D-Sunny Isles Beach, became Senate minority leader Monday, while Rep. Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, began a second term as House minority leader.

Senate and House Democrats formally elected Pizzo and Driskell to the leadership posts for the next two years.

The votes came the day before an organization session that will include Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, becoming Senate president and Rep. Daniel Perez, R-Miami, becoming House speaker.

Republicans maintained super-majorities in the Senate and House during the Nov. 5 elections.

During a speech in the Senate chamber, Pizzo said he regretted “time wasted” and the “opportunity cost” of the Legislature not addressing important issues.

He said “socially divisive issues consume this limited capacity” of lawmakers. “We are less affordable, we are less resilient, and we are less equipped,” Pizzo said.

During a speech in the House chamber, Driskell addressed Democratic losses in the Nov. 5 elections, but she urged House Democrats to “hold the line” and remain unified. “Timidity has no place in the work we will undertake,” said Driskell.

