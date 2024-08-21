Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

The Florida Department of Health offers credit monitoring after its data breach

Posted on by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Cybersecurity IT computer mobile
Cybersecurity protecting data on the Internet. By Akarapong Chairean via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The Florida Department of Health on Wednesday said it is offering credit monitoring and other services to people whose personal data might have been taken during a cyberattack in June.

The department said it has started notifying people who were potentially affected.

“The security breach in our network resulted in the unauthorized access of personal identifying and/or protected health information, such as a client’s name, date of birth, address, Social Security Number, banking information, credit card information, driver’s license number, passport number, military identification number, Nexus number, medical and dental history, medication/prescription information, provider/doctor/care coordinator name, insurance claim information, insurance coverage information, and passwords,” the department said Wednesday. “The personalized letters sent to each individual by the department include specific details regarding each individual’s impacted personal data.”

The breach happened June 26, and the department said it is “collaborating with law enforcement and cybersecurity experts to thoroughly investigate the breach and mitigate its impact.”

The department said it is working with Kroll, a company that provides identity-monitoring services, to provide such things as credit monitoring.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Homelessness: What Can Be Done?

There is a new law Florida banning the homeless from...

The Scoop: Thurs. Aug. 22nd, 2024, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

Florida schools are dealing with new guidelines on controversial laws....

Hillsborough River State Park
Florida offers more details on its controversial plan for changes at state parks

Conservation groups object to the possibility of adding lodging, pickleball...

Man in gray suit stands behind podium with a green sign in front of a projector screen.
Voters issue stunning rebuke to DeSantis and developers in Manatee and Sarasota races 

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and 3 local developers were rebuked...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
The Bowling with the Dudes and Dudettes event was an absolute blast! A big shoutout to our lovely Development Director, @ShariAkram, for capturing some fantastic moments. The competition was fierce and everyone had a great time. Without further ado, here are the winners: 🏆 1st Place: Team Greaves Construction 🥈 2nd Place: Team King's Court 🎳 Individual Highest Score: Carl Vervisch (187) Check out the photos and feel free to share fun bowling photos of your own! #WMNF #Events #Community 🎉 Exciting News! 🎉 Big congratulations to Meghan for receiving the National Edward R. Murrow Award! 🎙️ For those who might not know, Meghan is our incredibly talented Assistant News Director here at WMNF 88.5 FM, and she’s also a proud recent graduate of the University of South Florida. 🐂💚 Let’s give Meghan a huge round of applause! 👏👏 Drop your congratulations in the comments below and help us celebrate this outstanding achievement! 🎊 Well done, Meghan! 🌟 #wmnfnewsteam #communityradio #wmnf #edwardrmurrowaward FRIDAY ON WMNF's Live Music Showcase Tune in for the Fantastic Damon Fowler an American electric blues and blues rock singer, guitarist, and songwriter. All music noted that Throwback to an unforgettable visit from the incredibly talented @iammwiza It's been a while since we had the pleasure of hosting him in our studio, but those golden vocals remain fresh in our minds and continue to keep us grooving. If you're a fan of jazzy, smooth vibes, his music is a must-add to your playlist! #wmnf #Music #communityradio Tune in to WMNF for a 3 hour journey twisting in the dark thru the ghostly underworld of alternative music midnite till 3am on wmnf 88.5fm..!!! Follow MikeB for the playlist sneak peeks. #wmnf #music CLICK LISTEN in LINKTREE to listen.
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
It's The Music Thursday
Player position: