Florida Department of Transportation bans pavement art

Rainbow-colored art in the crosswalks of some St. Petersburg intersections might have to be painted over. These gay pride symbols are at risk because Florida has banned pavement art.

Last month, the Florida Department of Transportation effectively banned pavement art. The Assistant Secretary, Will Watts, wrote, “Failure to remove non-compliant traffic control devices or pavement markings shall be cause for withholding of state funds.” The FDOT claimed that street art increases road safety risks and jeopardizes both drivers and pedestrians. However, an advocacy group, Activate St. Pete argues that street art reduces traffic accidents.

“There’s studies from FSU, there’s studies by Bloomberg that all show that when you add art in these transit areas that there’s less accidents, there’s less car crashes, there’s less pedestrian accidents,” said Daniel Cammardella, a founding member of Activate St. Pete. “It makes the roads safer for everybody and we just want the public to be aware of that and and yeah, we want the government to be aware of that because right now I don’t think they are, and I think they’re right now kind of acting without the most knowledge on the subject and hopefully we can fix that so they can hopefully reverse course on it.”

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy sent a letter to all 50 states urging them to ban pavement art. In a post on X he said, “Taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks.” Activate St. Pete hopes that Florida will fight back to protect artistic freedom and safe roads.

For more information, visit activatestpete.org.