Florida has made it easier for wrongfully incarcerated people to get compensated

Posted on June 30, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
prison bars
Florida Policy Institute says lawmakers need to implement findings from statewide report and fix repairs in Florida prisons. Prison bars illustration by Rawf8 via iStock for WMNF News.

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill aimed at making it easier for people who have been wrongfully incarcerated to receive compensation from the state. Lawmakers passed a compensation program in 2008, but the law included what is known as a “clean hands” provision that made exonerees who had been previously convicted of certain felonies ineligible for the compensation. The bill signed Friday (SB 130) does away with the clean-hands provision and eases the timeline for exonerees to seek compensation from the state, an issue that also has posed a barrier for some people seeking payments. Lawmakers this spring unanimously passed the bill after years of attempts to address the issue.

Tags
, , ,

