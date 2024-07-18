Donate Now!
Florida education board will weigh high school athlete pay for NIL

Posted on by Staff
sports NIL
High school football players. By wacomme via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

The State Board of Education next week will consider ratifying a change that would allow high-school athletes to be compensated for such things as endorsement deals.

The Florida High School Athletic Association last month approved the change to allow compensation for use of athletes’ names, images and likenesses, or what has become widely known as NIL.

The change, however, remains subject to approval by the state education board, which will meet Wednesday in Orlando.

The proposal comes after changes in recent years that allowed college athletes to be compensated for their names, images and likenesses.

An initial college NIL law went into effect in Florida in July 2021 and was expanded last year.

If the new proposal is approved, Florida would join about 30 states and the District of Columbia in allowing high-school athletes to receive NIL compensation.

