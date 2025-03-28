Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida For All panel takes on corporate influence over Florida politics

Posted on March 28, 2025 • by Josh Holton
Share

Corporate influence over politics in Florida, has left many organizations searching for ways to encourage more democratic engagement. WMNF’s Josh Holton reports, a coalition of organizations with Florida For All held an educational webinar last night to explore how some of that influence affects the structure of Florida’s economy.

Ida Eskamani is the sister of Democratic Representative Ana Eskamani and former legislative director for Florida Rising, and says the Florida legislature is the front line for the global fight against multinational corporations.

“The economy doesn’t have to be one that extracts and excludes and profits for the 1%. An economy can actually be a thing that drives justice, that builds wealth for us. Like how we design the economy is up to us and our elected officials can make those decisions.”

She added that states are using their government to design a different kind of economy, but she said history offers hope.

“The history of America is one of corporate exploitation of black bodies of indigenous land and of working class people. and so, throughout history, we’ve seen examples of worker solidarity across race, across gender, across national origin towards this vision of an economy that really works for us. and we know that we are the heroes that we’ve been waiting. For there is no one gonna save us. It is us. And our model of power is not that of one person can fix it. That is authoritarianism. Our model of power is centered in collective action.”

Jackson Oberlink is the legislative director for Florida for All and said the two bills which exemplify the kind of corporate influence that they are opposing are House Bill 585 and Senate Bill 832.

“And basically this bill would shield corporate polluters mosaic from accountability. from lawsuits, when, once they pollute land from their phosphate mining with radioactive waste. So this is a really terrible bill and there’s some pretty blatant corruption going on here. Nadeska gave a pretty fiery testimony in a session this week in committee, calling out the sponsor, who was sitting right behind her from take for taking. $10,000, .four days before he filed this bill from Mosaic. so the connection here could not be more transparent.”

House Bill 585 is now in the Civil Justice and Claims Subcommittee and Senate Bill 832 passed unanimously in the Environment and Natural Resources Committee and is now in the Rules Committee.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Fri. March 28, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Round up of WMNF news headlines including Florida For All...

basketball
Florida Gators top Maryland, advance to Elite Eight with 87-71 win

The UF Gators will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders...

Smoke detector and fire alarm
St. Pete is installing free smoke alarms

St Petersburg Fire Rescue and the American Red Cross will...

Program lets developmentally disabled students help the local environment

The Focus Academy in Temple Terrace has been fostering a...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Skinny
Player position: