Florida is gaining nearly 40 additional minutes of daylight during February

Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) Storm Center | By Leslie Hudson

After an unusually cold January, February has been a welcome break from the frosty Florida forecast. And the timing is just about perfect. You’ve probably noticed the days are getting longer with more time to soak up the sun as we approach Spring. This month alone, Florida will gain almost 40 minutes of more daylight.

Since the December solstice (December 21st), the amount of sunlight has been increasing each day. Initially, this change was slow, adding just a few seconds per day. But in February, the increase rapidly accelerates. Areas farther north, closer to the poles, experience a more dramatic shift in the annual balance between daylight and nighttime. In contrast, places nearer the equator see a more subtle change.

For example, in New York City, the amount of sunlight increases by more than two minutes each day. By Feb. 28, the sun is above the horizon for 67 minutes longer than it was on Feb. 1. In comparison, Miami, which is much closer to the equator, sees an increase of 37 minutes of sunlight throughout the month. Florida’s shortest day of the month was February 1, with 11 hours, 1 minute of daylight. And our longest day will be February 28, with 11 hours, 38 minutes of daylight.

While the days are getting longer, the nights are starting to shrink, resulting in earlier sunrises, later sunsets, and less time for stargazing. Days will continue to grow longer and nights will progressively get shorter across the Northern Hemisphere until the summer solstice on June 20. After that, the daily dose of sunshine will start to decrease, and the nights will begin to lengthen each day until the winter solstice.

When does daylight saving time start in 2025?

Clocks will spring ahead one hour on March 9, 2025, as daylight saving time begins across most of the United States. The shift will result in later sunrises and sunsets, which can benefit outdoor businesses that rely on daylight, such as golf courses, in the summer months.

And if you’re curious, and like to plan, daylight saving time will end on Nov. 2 2025, when clocks will fall back one hour and the entire United States will return to standard time.