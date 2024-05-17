Donate Now!
Florida gambling regulators backed on employee cardroom rule

Posted on by Staff
Seminole gambling
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. By JillianCain via iStock for WMNF.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

An appeals court Friday backed the Florida Gaming Control Commission in a dispute about whether regulators could bar cardroom employees from playing poker where they work.

A three-judge panel of the 5th District Court of Appeal upheld a decision by Administrative Law Judge G.W. Chisenhall in a case filed by Central Florida’s Oxford Downs and employee Darold Donnelly.

The case alleged that regulators overstepped their legal authority with a rule that prevented licensed cardroom employees from playing games in the gambling facilities where they work.

But Chisenhall and the appeals court panel disagreed.

“Whatever the reach of the commission’s duty and power to regulate cardroom operations, surely it includes the questions whether cardroom personnel may participate in authorized cardroom games at their place of employment, and under what circumstances they may participate,” said Friday’s 10-page ruling, written by Judge Jordan Pratt and joined by Judges F. Rand Wallis and Paige Kilbane.

