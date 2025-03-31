Florida gas prices go up to $3.10 per gallon

©2025 The News Service of Florida
Florida’s breather with average gas prices under $3 a gallon came to a quick end, with the average jumping more than a dime over the past week. The AAA auto club said Florida motorists Monday paid an average of $3.10 a gallon for regular unleaded, up from $2.96 a week earlier. AAA said gas prices typically start going up this time of year and reach a peak during summer. The national average price Monday was $3.17 a gallon, up from $3.13 a week earlier, according to AAA. A year ago, the average in Florida was $3.59 a gallon while the national average was $3.54. The Panama City area had the state’s lowest average price Monday at $2.89 a gallon, while the West Palm Beach-Boca Raton area had the highest average at $3.26, according to AAA.
