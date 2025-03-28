Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida Gators top Maryland, advance to Elite Eight with 87-71 win

Posted on March 28, 2025 • by FPREN for WMNF
Share
basketball
basketball by EyeEm Mobile GmbH via iStock for WMNF News.

WUFT | By Ethan Eibe

The Florida Gators brought an end to the Maryland Terrapins season Thursday night at the Chase Center, riding a red-hot second half to win their Sweet 16 matchup 87-71.

The Gators jumped out to an early 18-9 lead, but a trio of three-pointers from Jakobi Gillespie got the Terps back into the game. Florida also lost starter Alex Condon mid-way through the first half to a leg injury, though he did return for the second half.

Florida held just a two-point lead at the midway point. The so-called ‘crab five’ of Maryland forced the Gators into 13 turnovers, something head coach Todd Golden knew needed to change.

“Once we got there, we were able to recalibrate a little bit,” Golden said. “And the message was simple. We’ve got to keep defending. Obviously, continue to stay aggressive on the glass, but we have to do a better job taking care of the ball.”

Florida allowed just four more turnovers the rest of the game. The orange and blue went on a 12-4 run to begin the second half and never looked back.

Alijah Martin hit a pair of threes and finished with 14, one of six Gators with double-digit points.

Denzel Aberdeen got in on the party as well, and was a huge reason why Florida’s bench outscored Maryland’s 29 to 3. Aberdeen takes pride in the impact he and his teammates have had off the bench all season long.

“We kind of used our depth to our advantage,” Aberdeen said. “And we pushed the pace on defense and got out in transition. And just everybody being ready, whoever’s name is called, I think that’s what we did.”

Florida went on an 8-0 run to swell the lead to 18 in the game’s final minutes. The victory gives Florida its first Elite 8 berth since 2017. The Gators will face the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday at 6 p.m. Eastern Time seeking the program’s first final four since 2014.

Ethan Eibe is a reporter for WUFT News who can be reached by calling 352-392-6397 or emailing [email protected].

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

The Scoop: Fri. March 28, 2025, Florida and Tampa Bay headlines by WMNF

Round up of WMNF news headlines including Florida For All...

Florida For All panel takes on corporate influence over Florida politics

Corporate influence over politics in Florida, has left many organizations...

Smoke detector and fire alarm
St. Pete is installing free smoke alarms

St Petersburg Fire Rescue and the American Red Cross will...

Program lets developmentally disabled students help the local environment

The Focus Academy in Temple Terrace has been fostering a...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Skinny
Player position: