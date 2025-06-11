Florida ghost orchids could get stronger protections

Ghost orchid in Big Cypress, Florida, courtesy Tony Pernas.

Only about 1500 ghost orchids remain in the world, but fewer than 1000 are in Florida.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is now moving to protect the rare flower under the Endangered Species Act.

Melissa Abdo is the regional director for the National Parks Conservation Association. She says that ghost orchids are already protected in some Florida parks.

“There are hundreds of national park sites around the country, but only one that protects Ghost Orchids, and that is Big Cypress National Preserve. The species also be found in Fakahatchee State Preserve and other protected areas,” Abdo said.

Many people are familiar with ghost orchids from the book The Orchid Thief and its movie adaptation.

Elise Bennett, the Florida and Caribbean Director at the Center for Biological Diversity, is thrilled that the federal government is considering stronger protections.

“Getting this federal listing means that we are starting to take the steps to ensure this flower has a future,” Bennett said.

The endangered listing is in a 60-day public comment period in the Federal Register.