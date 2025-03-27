Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis: “Tax the tourists. Tax some of the foreigners”

Gov. Ron DeSantis was joined by doctors opposing Amendment Four at a press conference in Jacksonville on Tuesday. Photo from Livestream on DeSantis' Facebook for WMNF News.

Backroom Briefing: Weekly political notes from The News Service of Florida. By Jim Turner

TALLAHASSEE — As he calls for increasing the homestead exemption or possibly even eliminating property taxes, Gov. Ron DeSantis this week suggested such a move could be balanced by targeting spending by visitors to Florida.

“Tax the tourists. Tax some of the foreigners,” DeSantis said Tuesday, responding to a reporter’s question during an appearance in Palm Bay.

“You have the ability in some of those areas that draw a lot of people to shift the tax burden away from your own people to people that are not residents of Florida,” DeSantis continued. “I think that would be a better tax system than constantly having people pay higher property taxes.”

Skeptics of whacking property taxes have argued that the state would have to boost sales taxes to make up for lost revenue.

Meanwhile, House Speaker Daniel Perez came out Wednesday with a proposal to decrease the state sales tax rate from 6 percent to 5.25 percent. Perez, R-Miami, told reporters such a reduction would include a decrease in the state’s commercial lease tax and that he remains open to asking voters in 2026 to cut property taxes.

DeSantis, who has voiced opposition to increasing sales taxes, also said Tuesday he’d be willing to work with “fiscally constrained” rural counties to offset the effects of property tax cuts.

“They don’t have the same luxury that a Broward County would have or a Miami-Dade County would have when you have people that are flooding down there,” DeSantis said.

He added that to economically “juice” rural areas, he’d support efforts to land auto manufacturers. He pointed to areas that have been hit by recent hurricanes, such as North Florida’s Big Bend region.

“I would say, pay no tax for 10 years, like no corporate tax if you’re starting a business, if you’re doing manufacturing there,” he said.

On Wednesday, DeSantis posted online that “Hospitality is an essential part of Florida’s success story” to mark Tourism Day at the Capitol.

HEADING TO THE EXITS

Regardless of the outcomes of their special elections Tuesday for congressional seats, state Sen. Randy Fine, R-Brevard County, and Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will exit their current jobs on Monday.

Under the state’s resign-to-run law, Fine and Patronis submitted resignations effective March 31. Patronis on Tuesday urged DeSantis to name a new chief financial officer before he leaves to “ensure the transition is seamless.”

Patronis, a twice-elected Cabinet member, is expected to win the Congressional District 1 special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz in Northwest Florida. Fine is the favorite in the Congressional District 6 special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz in a district that includes parts of Northeast Florida.

Republicans have a 2-to-1 advantage in registered voters over Democrats in the districts. But Republicans have raised some concerns about the District 6 race because Democratic candidate Josh Weil has raised far more money than Fine.

DeSantis said it should be “almost impossible” for a Republican to lose in District 6, an area he represented in Congress before getting elected governor. He also preemptively put blame on Fine — the two have clashed since Fine backed President Donald Trump over DeSantis in last year’s GOP presidential primary — if a victory isn’t close to Trump’s 30-point win in the district in November.

“I will tell you this, regardless of the outcome, it’s going to be way underperformance from what I won that district by in 2022 (the 2022 governor’s race) and what the president won in November,” DeSantis said Tuesday. “They’re going to try to lay that at the feet of President Trump. That is not a reflection of President Trump. It’s a reflection of the specific candidate running in that race. And President Trump, if he were on the ballot in that special election, he would win by 30 points. No question.”

2028 KICKOFF?

DeSantis spent the first part of the week traveling to Montana and Idaho to call for a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution, while also promoting his policies in Florida and continuing to embrace the government downsizing efforts of billionaire Elon Musk.

On social media, DeSantis spokesman Bryan Griffin likened the governor’s western appearances to Ronald Reagan traveling to other states while governor of California and before he got elected president.

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell, D-Tampa, countered that DeSantis’ travels were “yet another political stunt.”

“We have real issues right here in Florida. Why is the governor traveling to these during a work week?” Driskell told reporters.

SOCIAL MEDIA POST OF THE WEEK

“Excited to announce plans to build a new FSU Health hospital in Panama City Beach! This facility will support local physicians, prioritize patient experience, and enhance community health. Looking forward to a new era of health care that will benefit families and communities for generations to come!” — Florida State University President Richard McCullough (@PresMcCullough).