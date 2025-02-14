Donate Now!
Florida governor orders flags lowered on the Parkland anniversary

Posted on February 13, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
American flag Memorial Day Gulfport Boca Ciega Bay clouds
American flag flies over Gulfport pier on Memorial Day. By Seán Kinane (28 May 2018).

©2025 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered that flags be flown at half-staff Friday to honor the victims of the Feb. 14, 2018, mass shooting at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School that killed 17 students and faculty members. DeSantis also issued a proclamation marking “Marjory Stoneman Douglas Remembrance Day” that asks Florida residents to pause for a moment of silence at 10:17 a.m. Friday. In part, the proclamation said “we will continue to honor the memory of the innocent Floridians lost on that tragic day both in word and in deed, and we continue to convey our deepest sympathies to the families, loved ones and Parkland community for their loss.” Flags will be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset at all state and local buildings.

