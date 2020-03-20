Florida governor orders all restaurants to close and halt to non-essential medical procedures

Share this:

Florida’s governor has prohibited medical and dental facilities from providing any non-urgent procedures. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order Friday afternoon.

In another order Friday, DeSantis closed all restaurants in Florida except to serve take-out or delivery orders. The order will keep all patrons out of restaurants until the virus emergency has passed. DeSantis said, “all restaurants and food establishments within the State of Florida [will] suspend on-premises food and alcohol consumption for customers.” But the restaurants can “operate their kitchens for the purpose of providing delivery or take-out services.”

The governor also ordered gyms and fitness centers to close.

The number of positive coronavirus cases in Florida continues to grow. According to the state Department of Health website, there are 520 people in Florida who have tested positive for coronavirus and 10 deaths as of this morning.

Pasco County has closed the following beaches beginning at 8 tonight: Anclote River Park, Robert Strickland Memorial Park, Robert Rees Memorial Park and Sunwest Park.

After the Seminole Hard Rock said it would close their doors beginning at 6:00 p.m Friday, State Representative Jackie Toledo said, “I’m extremely pleased that the Seminole Tribe, and the leadership of the Seminole Hard Rock, decided to temporarily close its doors.

