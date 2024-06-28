Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida governor signs a bill for higher interest rates on consumer loans

Posted on by Staff
Share
fed Atlanta Georgia homeless houseless
Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta with unhoused person on a bench. By Seán Kinane/WMNF News (Jan. 2023).

©2024 The News Service of Florida

After vetoing a similar measure last year, Gov. Ron DeSantis on Friday signed a bill that could lead to borrowers paying higher interest rates on consumer-finance loans.

The bill (HB 1347) was one of five that DeSantis signed Friday as he wraps up work on bills passed during the 2024 legislative session.

Under current law, consumer-finance loan companies can charge 30 percent annual interest on the first $3,000 of principal amounts; 24 percent on amounts between $3,000 and $4,000; and 18 percent on amounts between $4,000 and $25,000.

Under the bill, they will be able to charge annual interest rates up to 36 percent on the first $10,000 of principal amounts; 30 percent on amounts between $10,000 and $20,000; and 24 percent on amounts between $20,000 and $25,000.

DeSantis last year vetoed a bill that would have set an across-the-board maximum annual 36 percent rate.

The House voted 104-10 to pass this year’s version, while the Senate narrowly passed it in a 21-18 vote.

Supporters said the changes would help attract more consumer-finance lenders to the state, giving an alternative to borrowers who might otherwise have to turn to online lenders at higher interest rates.

But opponents said the higher maximum rates in the bill could hurt borrowers.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

MLK statue
Panel moves forward on a Black history museum in northeast Florida

A report outlines how to build, market, operate and eventually...

homelessness
Sponsor of a new Florida law supports a SCOTUS ruling cracking down on people experiencing homelessness

Republican Sam Garrison praised the ruling that upheld the constitutionality...

Hurricane Beryl
Hurricane Beryl is a major hurricane as it impacts the Windward Islands today

Beryl is expected to travel through an environment that is...

farmworker citrus
Ron DeSantis vetoes a bill that would have made it easier to build housing for farmworkers

DeSantis said, "the bill does not include the means to...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
📅 Tomorrow on WMNF's Live Music Showcase! Don't miss out on the amazing performances and interviews with Taylor Reed, Noan Partly, and Fiona Joy! 🤩🎶❤️ Questions for the Artists? Drop them below! Join us at 2pm on Facebook for a fun-filled live stream or 88.5 on your radio dial! 🎉 #LiveMusicShowcase #TuneIn #LivePerformance #MusicLovers #ArtistInterview #Can'tMissIt #GetYourGroveOn 🎶🤩🎤🎸🎹🎵 This Thursday's Retro Throwback takes us back to @theatticyborcity where the incredible local band @comebackalice delivered an unforgettable live performance! ✨ Be sure to check out their music on Spotify! 🎸 #memories #wmnf #throwbackthursday Love was in the air at the St. Pete Pride Parade! 🌈❤️ Our team had a blast spreading joy and celebrating #PrideMonth with everyone! 💃🏼🕺🏻Did you catch us in the parade? Let us know in the comments below! #LoveIsLove #HappyPride 🎶 Celebrate WMNF’s 45th Anniversary! 🎉 Join us on Saturday, September 14th, to mark 45 years of independent broadcasting. Enjoy live music Ft. The Dollyrots! 🌟🎸🎤 Don't miss out on the fun! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #community #wmnf #Events This year's Juneteenth Celebration was truly spectacular, both on air and in the studio! 🎉 A huge thank you to everyone who contributed and to all the wonderful listeners who tuned in. You made it unforgettable! ❤️ #juneteenth #wmnf #communityradio
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Healthy Steps Show with Dr. Fred Harvey
Player position: