Florida governor signs bills including one for security at Jewish day schools

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed three bills, including a measure (HB 1109) that will create a state program to help boost security at Jewish day schools and preschools. The bill, which passed during the legislative session that ended March 8, will direct the Florida Department of Education to develop a program to provide money to Jewish day schools and preschools for such expenses as security cameras, fencing, shatter-resistant glass for windows and hiring security employees.

The bill does not specify an amount of money for the program, but the budget for the upcoming 2024-2025 fiscal year includes $20 million for security efforts at the schools, according to a House staff analysis of the bill. The budget and the bill will take effect July 1.

Definition of anti-Semitism

DeSantis on Monday also signed a separate bill (HB 187) that will put a controversial definition of anti-Semitism in state law.

Balloons, probation

Meanwhile, DeSantis signed a bill (HB 321) that will revise penalties for intentionally releasing balloons and vetoed a measure (HB 1241) about how courts handle certain probation violations.