Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

Florida governor signs bills including one for security at Jewish day schools

Posted on by Staff
Share
education classes teacher school
School building. By littleny via iStock for WMNF News.

©2024 The News Service of Florida

Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday signed three bills, including a measure (HB 1109) that will create a state program to help boost security at Jewish day schools and preschools. The bill, which passed during the legislative session that ended March 8, will direct the Florida Department of Education to develop a program to provide money to Jewish day schools and preschools for such expenses as security cameras, fencing, shatter-resistant glass for windows and hiring security employees.

The bill does not specify an amount of money for the program, but the budget for the upcoming 2024-2025 fiscal year includes $20 million for security efforts at the schools, according to a House staff analysis of the bill. The budget and the bill will take effect July 1.

Definition of anti-Semitism

DeSantis on Monday also signed a separate bill (HB 187) that will put a controversial definition of anti-Semitism in state law.

Balloons, probation

Meanwhile, DeSantis signed a bill (HB 321) that will revise penalties for intentionally releasing balloons and vetoed a measure (HB 1241) about how courts handle certain probation violations.

Tags
, , ,

You may also like

Tampa’s Palmetto Beach to undergo over $25 million revamp

Listen: One of Tampa’s historic and underserved communities is set...

Melissa Ransdell, Brucie Boontoppel and Ava Boonstoppel
With Tampa gun violence on the rise, survivors sound alarm, officials seek solutions

While violent crime is down nationally, a recent spate of...

classroom
Hillsborough School Board member Jessica Vaughn on electronic devices in schools and other education issues

Hillsborough County Public Schools could have a new policy on...

The Scoop: Tues. June 25th, 2024 Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF

The state of abortion two years after Roe v. Wade...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundriser Donate Property

Follow us on Instagram

WMNF885
🎶 Celebrate WMNF’s 45th Anniversary! 🎉 Join us on Saturday, September 14th, to mark 45 years of independent broadcasting. Enjoy live music Ft. The Dollyrots! 🌟🎸🎤 Don't miss out on the fun! CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #community #wmnf #Events This year's Juneteenth Celebration was truly spectacular, both on air and in the studio! 🎉 A huge thank you to everyone who contributed and to all the wonderful listeners who tuned in. You made it unforgettable! ❤️ #juneteenth #wmnf #communityradio 🎶 Don’t miss the musical magic of @kellerwilliams live in Tampa! Experience the awe-inspiring talent of Keller Williams as he returns to @skipperssmokehouse for an unforgettable evening on December 6th. CLICK EVENTS IN LINKTREE FOR TICKETS! #Music #Events #wmnf Today on WMNF's Live Music Showcase @tropicoblvd! Join us for another great show featuring a quirky, soulful rock band from St. Petersburg, known for their summer-on-acid sound. This energetic five-piece band, influenced by Phish, Fleetwood Mac, Arcade Fire, and The Grateful Dead, delivers a large, communal vibe and strong songwriting with dual singers. Don't miss their hypnotic live performance and interview by the awesome Ken Apperson! Watch Live on Facebook or 88.5 on your radio dial! See you at 2pm! #Music #communityradio #wmnf Last night's Juneteenth Celebration was awesome! 🎉 Check out some highlights of the event! 📸 Hope to see you at the next one! 🌟 #JuneteenthCelebration #wmnf
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
In the Groove
Player position: