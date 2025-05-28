The Florida higher ed Board of Governors will consider UF’s pick for president, Santa Ono

University of Florida. (CC) by HDRtist Pro Rendering - www.ohanaware.com/hdrtistpro/ on Flickr.



The state university system’s Board of Governors next week will consider the appointment of Santa Ono as president of the University of Florida and a proposed five-year contract that includes a $1.5 million base salary. The board has scheduled a meeting Tuesday in Orlando, after UF trustees unanimously selected Ono, a former president of the University of Michigan, to lead the Gainesville-based school. The Board of Governors has ultimate power to approve university presidential selections. A proposed contract posted Wednesday on the board’s website said Ono would receive a base salary starting at $1.5 million, with annual increases of 3 percent. Ono also would be able to receive annual 20 percent performance bonuses. In addition, Ono would serve as chairman of the UF Health system board and oversee and perform research in ophthalmology, according to the contract. He would receive a $500,000 base salary for the UF Health duties, along with 3 percent annual increases and potential 20 percent performance bonuses. Ono is a vision researcher who also chaired the University of Michigan Health Board, according to information released Tuesday after the UF trustees voted to hire him. Next week’s meeting will be held at the University of Central Florida’s Downtown Campus.