Florida is facing a freshwater crisis in just a few years, according to our guest today on WMNF’s Radioactivity. Our guest is journalist, educator and springs advocate John M. Dunn. He’s written a new book called DRYING UP: The Freshwater Crisis in Florida (University Press of Florida).

In the book Dunn writes that Florida once had a plentiful, unpolluted freshwater supply. With the influx of newcomers, development, man-made changes to the environment and rising sea levels our once-bountiful supply of freshwater is endangered. How Florida went from having a healthy aquifer along with some of the cleanest rivers, streams and lakes in the world- to the the brink of scarcity is the topic of DRYING UP. Dunn warns that many scientists think Florida has already passed the tipping point.