Florida is third worst state in U.S. for sex-trafficking, two local criminology professors look at why

Radioactivity with Rob Lorei

Listen Here:

Select 06/13/19 from the drop down menu

Intro:

Good morning- welcome to Radioactivity. I’m Rob Lorei.

Coming up—

It is estimated that over 20 million people are victims of human trafficking worldwide. Statistics rank Florida as the third highest trafficking destination in the country, with half of all trafficking victims under the age of 18 (src: FL Dept. of Health).

We’re going to talk with two experts on the topic and how to combat trafficking—especially sex trafficking in a moment…

First—the PBS Frontline TV program two weeks ago did a report on sex trafficking. In the segment https://www.pbs.org/wgbh/frontline/film/sex-trafficking-in-america/

They showed how a sixteen year old girl from Phoenix was lured into being a victim of sex trafficking.

(Audio)

How do we confront this crisis, and can we identify the factors that lead people to commit these and other egregious crimes? Join us on Tuesday May 21st as we dive into the frontier of psychological criminology and human trafficking.

Speakers:

• Dr. Bryanna Fox is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Criminology and Courtesy Professor in the Department of Mental Health, Law, and Policy at the University of South Florida. Dr. Fox earned her Ph.D. in psychological criminology from the University of Cambridge in England. She is a former FBI Special Agent, former research consultant for the FBI’s Field Investigation Group in Tampa, and former research fellow in the FBI’s Behavioral Science Unit (BSU) in Quantico, Virginia. Her main research interests relate to the identification of psychological and developmental risk factors for criminal behavior, developing evidence-based tools for law enforcement, and conducting experimental field research.

• Joan A. Reid, Ph.D., LMHC is Associate Professor in the Criminology Program at the University of South Florida St. Petersburg. Dr. Reid’s research is centered on human trafficking. She has conducted research on human trafficking, commercial sexual exploitation, sexual victimization, and child maltreatment. Dr. Reid has authored over 40 publications chiefly focused on sex trafficking of youth in the United States as well as research on strategies, tactics, and typologies of child sex traffickers. Dr. Reid is a licensed mental health counselor has over 15 years of practitioner experience using trauma-informed treatment and therapy with rape, sexual abuse, and sex trafficking survivors.