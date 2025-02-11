Park preservation bill approved by Florida State Senate’s environmental committee

Protesters rally at Honeymoon Island State Park in Pinellas County against proposed development plans. Vice President of the Clearwater Audobon Society Kim Begay speaks about the importance of maintaining the park's natural habitats. Photo by Meghan Bowman for WMNF News (2024).

Today Florida lawmakers unanimously advanced a bill to prevent golf courses, pickleball courts, hotels and other developments that do not promote conservation from being built in state parks. The bill is a response to last year’s proposed “Great Outdoors initiative,” which stoked anger among residents.

Republican State Senator Gayle Harrell sponsored the bill which would now give the public 30 days to weigh in on potential changes to state parks, compared to the 6 days offered by DeSantis’ proposal last year. Harrell highlighted how the bill would delineate which allowed activities would be considered “conservation-based,”

“ and includes things such as fishing camping, bicycling, hiking, nature studies, swimming, boating, canoeing, horseback riding, diving, birding, sailing, jogging, and other similar kinds of activities.”

But by listing only specific activities as excluded leaves parks vulnerable to development that may not be clearly listed in the bill, according to Gil Smart, who is with Friends of the Everglades. He advocated for further amending the bill.

“We would advocate for a specific section in the bill on prohibitions, saying, you know, that things like golf courses aren’t going to be allowed, and neither would other courts, facilities, or playing fields, for athletic sports, overnight lodging for more than six guests, and this is key, we would also propose that ‘any other uses or development activities that, including the building or alteration of structures which may cause a disturbance to the material resources of the state park be prohibited.’ This is the crux of the issue. This is the hinge upon which all this swings.”

The bill progressed through the Senate Environment and Natural Resources Committee today, it must go through two more committees, and also the House prior to going up for a vote by the whole legislature.