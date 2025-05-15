The Florida legislative session will start January 13, 2026

©2025 The News Service of Florida
State government watchers can circle Jan. 13 on their calendars. That is when the 2026 regular legislative session will start, according to a schedule posted on the Senate website. The 60-day session is slated to end March 13. In even-numbered years, the legislative session starts in January. In odd-numbered years, it starts in March. This year’s session started March 4 and was slated to end May 2. But the session has been extended as the House and Senate tangle over budget and tax issues.
Leave a Reply