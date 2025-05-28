A Florida legislature joint budget panel will make changes

Flag of Florida flies over Gulfport. By Seán Kinane 25 May 2025.

While legislative leaders remain at an impasse on a budget for the upcoming 2025-2026 fiscal year, a joint House and Senate panel will meet next week to shift money around for several state agencies. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, which has the authority to make certain types of budget adjustments, will meet on June 4 and deal with issues involving agencies such as the Department of Corrections, the Department of Transportation and the Agency for Health Care Administration. As an example, one proposal calls for transferring $71.48 million to cover projected deficits during the current fiscal year at the Department of Corrections. Another proposal involves approving $1.7 billion for the Department of Transportation’s work program for three projects aimed at relieving traffic congestion in the Interstate 4 area in Osceola and Polk counties, according to information posted online in advance of the meeting. Lawmakers were expected to finalize a 2025-2026 budget before the scheduled May 2 end of the annual legislative session. But House and Senate leaders were not able to agree on spending and tax levels and extended the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, they had not reached an agreement on key issues that would kick-start formal negotiations. The state’s 2025-2026 fiscal year will start July 1.