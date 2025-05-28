Donate Now!
Back
Donate Now!

A Florida legislature joint budget panel will make changes

Posted on May 28, 2025 • by News Service of Florida for WMNF
Share
Florida Flag Gulfport
Flag of Florida flies over Gulfport. By Seán Kinane 25 May 2025.

©2025 The News Service of Florida

While legislative leaders remain at an impasse on a budget for the upcoming 2025-2026 fiscal year, a joint House and Senate panel will meet next week to shift money around for several state agencies. The Joint Legislative Budget Commission, which has the authority to make certain types of budget adjustments, will meet on June 4 and deal with issues involving agencies such as the Department of Corrections, the Department of Transportation and the Agency for Health Care Administration. As an example, one proposal calls for transferring $71.48 million to cover projected deficits during the current fiscal year at the Department of Corrections. Another proposal involves approving $1.7 billion for the Department of Transportation’s work program for three projects aimed at relieving traffic congestion in the Interstate 4 area in Osceola and Polk counties, according to information posted online in advance of the meeting. Lawmakers were expected to finalize a 2025-2026 budget before the scheduled May 2 end of the annual legislative session. But House and Senate leaders were not able to agree on spending and tax levels and extended the session. As of Wednesday afternoon, they had not reached an agreement on key issues that would kick-start formal negotiations. The state’s 2025-2026 fiscal year will start July 1.

Tags
, ,

Leave a Reply

  • (will not be published)

XHTML: You can use these tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

You may also like

University of Florida
The Florida higher ed Board of Governors will consider UF’s pick for president, Santa Ono

Santa Ono has been picked as president of the University...

stripper
A challenge to Florida’s stripper age law is dropped

A challenge has been dropped to a Florida law that...

U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, in a white suit, with a microphone in her right hand.
Frustrated by silence, Pinellas residents host their own town hall without U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna

Listen: Many members of Congress across the country have refused...

Donald Trump speaks to supporters in Tampa.
A court won’t pause Trump’s defamation case

A Florida appeals court rejected a request to pause a...

Ways to listen

WMNF is listener-supported. That means we don't advertise like a commercial station, and we're not part of a university.

88.5FM
Apple & Android App wmnf.org
Smart Speaker

Ways to support

WMNF volunteers have fun providing a variety of needed services to keep your community radio station alive and kickin'.

Donate Planned Giving Employer Gift Matching Volunteer Donate a car Start a Fundraiser Donate Property
WMNF 88.5 FM Tampa
The Morning Show Thursday
Player position: