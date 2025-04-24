Florida libraries uncertain about future services amidst IMLS funding cuts

John F. Germany Public Library, provided by the City of Tampa Bay for WMNF News.

Local Libraries help ensure Internet access, access to information, and all-age programs for people in the community.

On March 14th, a Trump administration executive order called for the shutdown of this agency’s operations. Since then, most of the agency’s staff were put on administrative leave and their email accounts were disabled, according to NPR.

In 2023-2024, Florida received $7.9 million in funding from the Institute of Museum and Library Service.

Patrick Sweeney is the Political Director of EveryLibrary, an organization that seeks to ensure access and funding to libraries across America.

“Contrary to what the media reports, library use is up,” Sweeney told WMNF. “I think that this is going to be very worrying for the ability to access information.”

City and county taxes mostly pay for essential services, Sweeney explained. While libraries do receive funding from municipal taxes, IMLS funds assist in the creation and maintenance of local library programs.

2025 grants have been indefinitely paused. The American Federation of Government Employees says that without staff members to process them, these grants will likely be terminated.

On April 3rd, several states received notifications about the terminations of grants from the IMLS, starting in California, Connecticut, and Washington.

SEFLIN, the Southeast Florida Information Network, is one of five multi-library cooperatives in the state of Florida.

Brock Peoples, the executive director of SEFLIN explained that recent actions leave libraries in an uncertain position when it comes to creating their budget.

“In Florida, interlibrary loan is facilitated by the state library. They pay two-thirds of it from their funds, the remainder of it comes from the IMLS funds.” Peoples said to WMNF.

These funding cuts could potentially impact the offerings of local libraries in the next fiscal year.